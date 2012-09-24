FSR Offers New iPad Accessories

FSR has introduced a new accessory for the iPad tablet—a secure wall holder and a PoE to USB charger.
- Engineered for strength but designed for elegance, the company says, the holder mounts to a standard 2-gang wall box and provides a safe and secure method to mount an iPad to a wall in either landscape or portrait mode. The housing features curved edges, no visible hardware and is available in white, silver, and black.
- The iPad holder is compatible with the iPad 2 and the new iPad, and is available with or without access to the home button and camera to fit any application requirements.
- Charge the iPad with the new USB to PoE module. The module meets the Apple iPad charging standards and can be used stand alone, with a table box or with the iPad holder. It can easily fit inside the 2-gang box behind the iPad mount for a clean installation.