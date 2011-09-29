Brawn Receives InfoComm Award

- InfoComm International announced on September 27th that it has presented its Harald Thiel Volunteer of the Year Award to Alan Brawn, CTS of Brawn Consulting, in particular for his contributions to creation of the new ANSI/INFOCOMM 3M-2011, Projected Image System Contrast Ratio Standard. In Chairing the Projected Image Standard Task Force, Alan helped members and other industry experts forge a conclusion on the technical specifications. Brawn’s expertise and guidance proved essential to the development of the standard.
- Randal A. Lemke, Ph.D., Executive Director and CEO, InfoComm International said “Alan Brawn has been a tireless champion of the AV industry and InfoComm International. From his service as chair of the Task Force to his stellar teaching at InfoComm shows and events, Alan is a gracious and enthusiastic InfoComm volunteer”.
- Lyle Bunn, a key figure in North America's digital signage industry said "high quality education is essential to professional, corporate and industry success – in particular in the high growth Digital Signage and visual communications industries. Alan's early recognition and satisfying of this need through the Digital Signage Expert Group, as an author and trainer at InfoComm and other events has, and will continue to be invaluable to project managers, integrators, suppliers and technical personnel."
- Alan has been an Imaging Science Foundation fellow and instructor since 1994, and co-founder of ISF Commercial. He holds InfoComm’s CTS certification, as well as being an senior faculty member of that organization. He was the recipient of the Pro AV Hall of Fame recognition from rAVe in 2004.
- Alan Brawn is a driving force to Digital Signage industry development. As a Co-Founder of the Digital Signage Expert Group and the DSCE certification he continues to advance professional and technical knowledge needed for Digital Signage supply and operating success.
- In serving as Vice Chairman and the Director and Chair of the Education Committee for the Digital Signage Federation, he further contributes to digital signage industry and application growth.
- He is a regular contributor to industry publications such as Systems Contractor News, AV Technology Magazine, Digital Signage Quarterly and Rental & Staging Magazine. He was recently named to the Editorial Advisory Board of Sign & Digital Graphics Magazine.
- InfoComm International® is the international trade association representing the professional audiovisual and information communications industries. Established in 1939, InfoComm has more than 5,000 members, including manufacturers, systems integrators, dealers and distributors, independent consultants, programmers, rental and staging companies, end users and multimedia professionals from more than 80 countries. InfoComm International is the leading resource for AV standards, market research and news. Its training, certification and education programs set a standard of excellence for AV professionals. InfoComm International is the founder of InfoComm, the largest annual conference and exhibition for AV buyers and sellers worldwide. InfoComm also produces tradeshows in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and China. Additional information is available at infocomm.org.
- The Harald Thiel Volunteer of the Year Award uncovers and celebrates the volunteer who has contributed greatly to the Association and who is not recognized in other ways for that contribution. It is awarded annually for contributions made to the Association within the last one to two years.
- Alan Brawn is a principal of Brawn Consulting, an audio visual consulting, training, educational development, and market intelligence company with national exposure to major manufacturers and integrators in the industry. He was formerly President of Telanetix and previously National Business Development Manager and National Product Marketing Manager, Pro AV Group, Samsung Electronics. Alan is an AV industry veteran with experience spanning over 2 decades including management of a Pro AV systems integration company for 7 years, and one of the founding members of Hughes-JVC back in the early 1990s.
