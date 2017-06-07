AptoVision Appoints Pascal Carrières as VP of Engineering

AptoVision has appointed Pascal Carrières as vice president of engineering. This announcement comes on the heels of company and revenue growth in 2016, and AptoVision’s participation as a founding member of the SDVoE Alliance.

Pascal Carriéres

Carrières will lead and expand AptoVision’s engineering team as it continues to evolve the BlueRiver NT+ hardware and software platform that is the basis for SDVoE technology. His focus will be on creating an engineering organization that provides outstanding customer value through innovation and high-quality products.

Carrières brings more than 20 years’ experience in the technology sector to the team, most recently as senior director of engineering at Grass Valley, a company that provides innovative products for the broadcast market. He holds an MSEE degree in electrical engineering from École Polytechnique in Montreal.

“Pascal is uniquely qualified to lead AptoVision’s engineering efforts and will no doubt uphold our commitment to providing unparalleled technology to our customers,” said Stéphane Tremblay, AptoVision CTO and co-founder. “His proven leadership in developing high-end video processing technologies is a perfect fit for AptoVision’s innovative roadmap and product portfolio.”

“It’s clear from AptoVision’s track record and leadership position in pro AV delivering zero-latency, uncompressed 4K streaming over standard IP networks that the company has a world-class team of talented engineers,” Carrières said. “I look forward to working with them on consolidating their technical achievements, defining new feature sets, and evolving next-generation products that will keep the company at the forefront of the AV-over-IP revolution.”