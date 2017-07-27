Apogee Thunderbolt Audio Interfaces Integrate with Logic Pro X to Eliminate Latency

Apogee Ensemble Thunderbolt and Element Series audio interfaces now offer Direct Monitoring support in Apple’s Logic Pro X (10.3.2) that eliminates recording latency. Pressing the new “Direct” button causes your monitoring signal to come directly from the hardware input, bypassing any I/O buffer or plug-in induced latency.



The new feature makes it possible to end distracting input delays for the performer without having to constantly change audio monitoring preferences and interact with a separate low latency monitoring mixer.

The tight integration of Apogee’s Ensemble and Element Series interfaces with Logic and its new Direct Monitoring feature combine to deliver a world-class professional recording workflow to musicians and audio engineers.