Electrosonic Promotes Rob Smith to Sales Manager

Electrosonic has promoted Rob Smith to sales manager of the Cultural Entertainment and Leisure (CEL) business for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).



Smith joined Electrosonic in 2010 as client account manager for the CEL team, acting as the single point of contact for clients. His ability to continuously exceed expectations has led to his current promotion from account manager to sales manager, the company says.

Electrosonic's Cultural Entertainment and Leisure business provides a complete set of audio-visual services, including custom designed audio, video and control systems and on-site service solutions. Custom solutions are provided for museums, theme parks, hotels and visitor centres. Entertainment clients include designers, curators, producers, fit-out contractors and end clients themselves.

“Rob brings new ideas and fresh thinking to Electrosonic. His management roles throughout his career made him a perfect choice for this newly developed position at Electrosonic. I admire his keen business skills as well as his strong relationships with our clients, suppliers and associates.” said Chris Conte, vice president of entertainment. “He will now use his experience to lead our team of sales and design consultants to develop further relationships and business with key clients across Europe.”