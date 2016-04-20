Antrica Releases RTMP Streaming Feature For ANT-35000A Video Encoder

Antrica's ANT-35000A encoder

The What: Antrica has unveiled the new RTMP streaming feature of its ANT-35000A encoder. RTMP Streaming enables users to stream live content up to 1080p60 via the RTMP protocol, with unlimited end users being able to view worldwide.

The What Else: Currently, multicasting is limited to the LAN; however, this feature allows users to create a "multicast scenario" that reaches into the WAN/internet, allowing unlimited viewers to access the live feed. The feed can be password protected to secure sensitive information, but can also be made public. YouTube Live Steaming can be viewed on the YouTube website or embedded in a third-party web page.

One benefit of streaming RTMP to YouTube is that YouTube ascertains in-depth statistics on client viewers, giving the user inside information into who is viewing the content and where. From a marketing perspective this is key information for any company. Another benefit is that with RTMP streaming, the encoder can be transported to third-party locations and will stream to YouTube without further changes to the network or router.

The Bottom Line: The encoder opens the door to allowing users to broadcast full-HD video free of charge, to an audience of their choice, once the hardware is in place. Put simply, one encoder per origin feed (ANT-35000A) allows users to broadcast free to an unlimited audience.