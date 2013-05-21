Panopto Releases Panopto 4.4. with Native iPad App

The What: Panopto, a video platform provider, has released Panopto 4.4. The update includes a native iPad app, the first ever "Panopto Certified" video capture device, and software-based video switching.

With Panopto's iPad app, users can:

· View presentations and videos through an interactive, touch-friendly interface;

· Search inside videos to fast-forward to any word mentioned during a recording; and

· Record HD videos and automatically upload them into Panopto's video content management system, a YouTube-style portal for sharing videos.



The What Else: The native iPad app brings these capabilities to the iPhone as well, automatically adapting to the iPhone's form factor.

"Mobile video has passed an inflection point in the enterprise and education," said Eric Burns, co-founder and chief product officer of Panopto. "With today's launch of the iPad app, we're bringing Panopto's unique interactive video viewing and inside-video search capabilities from the desktop to the millions of tablets and smartphones Panopto users already own."

Panopto also introduced a plug-and-play, integrated video capture and recording device through a collaboration with Epiphan Systems Inc., an innovator in professional audio video capture, recording and streaming hardware. The "Panopto Certified" Remote Recorder is the first ARM-based, Embedded Linux video capture device to integrate with Panopto's video platform, enabling customers to:

· Record and combine an SD video (s-video/composite) camera input; an audio input; and an HD input from a VGA, DVI, HDMI display or camera output;

· Automatically upload recordings to Panopto's video content management system; and

· Schedule and control recordings using Panopto's intuitive web-based interface.



One More Thing: The Panopto 4.4 release also introduces new functionality to its web-based video editor that is typically only found in high-end video recording and switching appliances. The new functionality enables post-production switching between multiple video sources.

Like high-end video appliances, Panopto supports the simultaneous capture of multiple video tracks during an event or presentation. Then, using Panopto's web-based editor, a videographer can control and fine-tune when to transition between video sources. According to the company, the result is that organizations can get professional video post-production and playback capabilities at a fraction of the cost.