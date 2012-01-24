Savant Joins D-Tools MVP Program

D-Tools, Inc., announced that Savant has joined the D-Tools Manufacturer Vantage Point (MVP) program.

"Becoming D-Tools latest partner made complete sense to us because D-Tools software application allows integrators to create data-driven designs using our products," said Bob Ross, director of business development for Savant. "We look forward to connecting with this new community of dealers and offering D-Tools users our dependable solutions to meet the integrated solution needs of their end clients."

The D-Tools Manufacturer Vantage Point (MVP) program is designed to help provide system integrators with the most up-to-date product information to over 3,000 companies using D-Tools System Integrator software. D-Tools MVP members are dedicated to helping companies streamline the design process and making it easier for system integrators and installers to provide accurate proposals to their clients.

"We are pleased to have Savant as our newest partner. We're certain that this partnership will enhance our MVP Program as Savant has continuously proven their reputation as a world-leading manufacturer through the vast amount of distinguished awards their products and technologies have earned," said Adam Stone, president of D-Tools. "Our users will benefit greatly from this addition to the program and we look forward to soon offering them Savant product data to include in their System Integration project proposals."