American Music & Sound Promotes Jeff Dunmire

Jeff Dunmire

American Music & Sound has promoted Jeff Dunmire to national sales manager of Kurzweil Professional and Home.

Dunmire will provide dealers and representatives with the proper product training to increase sales and promote Kurzweil’s Professional and Home product line.



“Jeff is experienced and knows the history of Kurzweil," said Bryan Pistone, general manager of the AM&S Music Creation Division. "He can drive sales, demo gear, and is personable to work with. He’s a perfect fit!”



Dunmire has been a professional in the pro audio industry for nearly 40 years. Starting as a sales representative, he continually moved up in the workforce and is happily fulfilling his lifelong dream with a career in the music business.



“Kurzweil has really been the highlight of my life," said Dunmire. "I’m making a great living and traveling the world all because they, both Kurzweil and AM&S, have provided the opportunity for me. As a musician myself, I appreciate the keyboards' exceptional sound and it’s such a pleasure to play them. I’m glad I get to represent something I believe in wholeheartedly."