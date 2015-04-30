American Music & Sound Hires Abels

- Chelsea Abels
- American Music & Sound, the independent US distributor of pro audio, musical instruments, and music creation products, announced today the new hire of Chelsea Abels as the marketing media traffic coordinator, effective immediately.
- Abels is the primary liaison between magazine contacts and the AM&S office staff to obtain, organize, and communicate all advertising placement implementations. She will also coordinate product review communication, help execute promotional activity and assist with public relations, when necessary.
- Abels has an extensive background in marketing, communications, and sales. She is adept at evaluating target markets, proposing strategic marketing tactics and maintaining professional relationships with all brands she encounters.
- Abels grew up around music her entire life. “My family and I have always been involved in the music industry. In fact, my brother is the lead guitarist of The Neighbourhood. They started as a garage band and now have traveled the world with a triple platinum record. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to further my career and continue to keep the music industry as a family tradition,” said Abels.