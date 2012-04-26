SoundTube Entertainment WLL-TR-1p

- SoundTube Entertainment (BOOTH C8912) is now shipping its wireless transmitter/receiver package offering uncompressed audio, balanced inputs, and 50 watts per channel of amplification. Designed to work with most SoundTube speakers, as well as other speakers, the WLL-TR-1p system enables the placement of speakers in locations where running speaker wires may be difficult or impossible. Utilizing uncompressed streaming digital audio over 2.4 GHz and requiring only AC power for operation, the SoundTube wireless system provides two channels of audio with a frequency response of 20 Hz to 20 kHz. Three RF channels, each one utilizing multiple frequencies with adaptive frequency hopping technology, are provided to help ensure interference-free operation. Additionally, a digital diversity system with dual antennas is employed to establish the clearest transmission path.