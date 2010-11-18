Soundcraft and Studer Launch New Websites

Northridge, CA--Soundcraft and Studer announced that the brands have launched new U.S. websites, usa.soundcraft.com and usa.studer.ch, dedicated to serving the needs of the U.S. market.In addition to product information for the complete range of products, the websites provide an expanded range of videos, white papers, user guides and many additional resources. The websites also provide an opportunity for visitors to locate local dealers, find out information about hand-on training in their region and to access regional product support.

“Along with comprehensive product information and specifications, our new websites offer a wealth of educational and technical material,” noted Katy Templeman-Holmes, senior manager for sales and marketing, Soundcraft Studer. “Such tools, including the now widely distributed ‘Soundcraft Guide to Mixing’ DVD, have been available internationally but now we can provide our U.S. customers and interested parties with local resources and support tailored precisely to their needs and domestic events.”