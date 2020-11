Christie has introduced the L2K1000 and Christie L2K1500 digital projectors.

The Christie L2K1000 targets users demanding HD and HD+ resolution for medium to large venues including government facilities, houses of worship, and higher education multi-purpose rooms and auditoriums, while the Christie L2K1500 addresses rental stagers requiring 15,000 ANSI lumens and HD+ resolution with an affordable price. Both projectors are engineered with Christie 4DColor technology for lifelike colors.