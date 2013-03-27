Gary Kajikawa Joins WorldStage as West Coast Director of Engineering Services

Gary Kajikawa has joined WorldStage as west coast director of engineering services. In this role his primary responsibility is directing and managing the efforts of WorldStage’s west coast engineering services and warehouse operations, while supporting account management and project management, and all aspect of technical staging projects. Gary will also work with the east coast.

Gary Kajikawa, West Coast Director of Engineering Services, WorldStage

Kajikawa comes on board after a short stint at Video Equipment Rentals following a 13-year tenure as senior project manager of PSAV National Operations, where he was involved with many aspects of staging events, from pre-production and developing tech requirements for an event to installation and implementation, for a roster of top clients nationwide.

Now, he is eager to join WorldStage, he says. “WorldStage is a nationally recognized organization and the west coast operation is one of only a few teams that can execute the largest shows successfully while being fully capable of taking on smaller shows. I’m looking forward to being a part of that.”

Kajikawa’s background as a technical director has exposed him to many aspects of video, film and computer-related production working on national and local commercials and many corporate productions. A graduate of California State University/Long Beach, he previously served as technical director, chief video engineer and telecommunications administrator at Maritz Performance Improvement Company and as technical director/camera operator and corporate officer at The Hoppa Group, Inc.