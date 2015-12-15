Almo Professional A/V Adds Jay Saret to Business Development Manager Team

Almo Professional A/V’s team of specialized Business Development Managers (BDMs) continues to expand, most recently with the addition of Jay Saret. Based in Massachusetts, Saret provides technical, sales and project management support for Almo’s Content Creation Services and Installation Services.

According to Brian Rhatigan, director of business development for Almo Professional A/V, “Jay has a strong background in digital signage and has worked with other content providers. His integration experience makes him well-versed in service offerings like installation and he brings a dealer’s perspective, so he has first-hand knowledge of their strengths and struggles and knows what is needed to help them be successful.”

Saret has more than 25 years in direct, distributor, VAR, commercial reseller, and systems integrator sales and has provided extensive technical sales and product training for resellers and end users, specifically focused on digital signage solutions and commercial audio video systems integration.

Before moving to Almo Pro A/V, Saret was in business development at AVT/Smithcurl/DGI-Invisuals where he helped create a digital signage division that involved design/engineering, product procurement, project management, installation, training, and support. He also served in various business and consulting positions throughout his career. Saret attended Clark University in Braintree, MA and University of Massachusetts.