Projector Lamp Services Opens New Sales Office

Projector Lamp Services opened a new sales office on October 1, 2010. This new office, located in the Tampa, FL area, will allow PLS to opportunity to offer a more personal and local sales and service experience to their clients in the South East US region, the company says.

This location will be strictly a sales/ customer support center, with all relamping manufacturing services still being conducted from the New York headquarters.

Paul Gasteiger, the President of PLS, explained that, “PLS has long been looking for the right location to expand in the US market. With so many schools, government and corporate facilities and entertainment venues in the area, Florida seemed like the right fit for us.”

The address of the new PLS Sales office is 809 E. Bloomingdale Av. #409 Brandon, FL 33511.