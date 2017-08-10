Allen & Heath Names Audio Geer Rep for Southern CA, NV

Allen & Heath USA and its distributor, American Music & Sound have named AudioGeer as its representative covering Southern California and southern Nevada.

AudioGeer serves system integrators, pro audio retailers and e-commerce dealers, rental and staging companies, tour sound specialists, consultants, and engineers, and covers vertical markets ranging from corporate AV to worship spaces, sports facilities, schools, and performance venues. The firm’s 12 experienced professionals support a wide range of professional services including order processing and confirmations, product and system design support, on-site demos, and formal training.

“We’ve been Allen & Heath fans for many years and we’re very excited about representing the company,” said president Alan Geer. “Their broad range of products nicely complements our existing lines and it’s a perfect fit for the customers we call on every day. We do a lot of system design support and several of our team members are active FOH and monitor engineers. So, we’re looking forward to demoing the dLive and other Allen & Heath mixers and supporting system designs with Allen & Heath products in our territory.”

“AudioGeer is exactly the kind of representative we need to grow our sales and market share in Southern California and southern Nevada,” said Tim Schaeffer, senior VP for Allen & Heath USA. “Their sales and tech support people are well trained professionals who will help us build our brand and strengthen relationships. We’re looking forward to working with AudioGeer beginning with dLive Certified Training classes in August.”