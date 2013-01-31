ISE Exhibits Business Growth and Survival Tactics

Just as the droves of people traveling the aisles of ISE find an expeditious way to flow around bottlenecks, the AV integration market seems to have found a way to keep the revenue flowing as the business shifts and changes. From the dawn of the industry, innovators in the business have found a way to prosper as new technologies arrive and old markets depart.

Keep moving—it's the way of the business. If a vertical market goes quiet, consultants and integrators look along the periphery for a potential entry into an adjacent space. On the manufacturing side, if a product line no longer demonstrates vitality, R&D moves beyond and around it, introducing technologies grounded in a manufacturer's history but representing the new way of the world. And all the time, keep an eye out for other regions or countries where expansion may make up for losses elsewhere.

The ISE show this week at the Amsterdam RAI truly reflects the ingenuity and perseverance that make the installation space so solid in a time of great turbulence. Exhibitors and attendees alike are revealing the potential for change and new growth. More American manufacturers, integrators, and consultants are making the journey to Amsterdam for the annual show, and the final attendance numbers will no doubt prove that the industry has come to see it as major destination.

"We held the product back for ISE because it's such an important show for us," said David Griffiths, market development manager, control rooms, EMEA for Christie, about the launch of Phoenix, an open content management system for control rooms. "We've been to ISE all 10 years, and this event has become a launch platform for us."

As we head into the final day of ISE, here are a few more product highlights:

Draper

Draper introduced several new products designed for effective video conferencing in today’s multi-use conference rooms and other venues. Draper’s Video Conferencing Camera Lift-Ceiling allows the placement of a video conferencing camera directly behind a motorized projection screen; the camera raises and lowers with the screen. The Video Conferencing Camera Lift–Credenza hides your camera in virtually any conference room furnishing, ready to be raised at any time by simple remote operation. Draper’s Video Conferencing Camera Adapter Bracket allows a video conferencing camera to be mounted in a Draper ceiling recessed projector lift. The bracket is available with three Draper lift models; choose the lift based on how far down out of the ceiling the camera needs to travel.

Premier Mounts

Premier Mounts is headlining its series of mega mounts at ISE. The AM500 mega mount series is comprised of articulating wall mounts and mobile carts that support displays up to 500 lb./227 kg or up to 103-inches and above. The articulating wall mounts include the AM500, AM501, and AM502, each designated with specific brackets to accommodate different display ranges, up to 103-inches and above. Each mount contains dual articulating arms that allow even the heaviest display to be pulled away from the wall for service or alignment. Positive and negative tilt features ensure displays are level and plumb, as well as account for involuntary display tilt due to equipment weight. The mount can also orient displays in either portrait or landscape for the most ideal installation.

Aurora

Aurora has introduced the DXW Series of HDBaseT Wall Plates. All three units (DXW-2, DXW-2E & DXW-2EU) are 2-gang multi-input Decora style wall plates with HDBaseT CAT extension. DXW Series plates have the ability to convert VGA (YPbPr, S-Video, Video) with audio to HDMI locally and transmit the signal up to 600 feet. Sources are selectable via auto-sense, front panel selection buttons or remotely via RS-232 commands sent through the matching receiver device (DXE-CAT-RX, DXM Matrixes, etc). In addition, there is a LAN port (Models DXW-2E & DXW-2EU) for connection to the network without requiring a separate CAT cable.