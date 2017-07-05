Afterglow Lighting Adds grandM2 Full-Size Consoles

Afterglow Lighting increased its inventory with the addition of grandMA2 full-size consoles, Chain Master chain hoists and Claypaky Stormy strobes. A.C.T Lighting, Inc. is the exclusive North American distributor for all three brands.

“We’ve had grandMA2 lights and MA Lighting’s dot2 core consoles in our inventory and just stepped up to the full-size systems,” said owner Matt Stephens. “We wanted the grandMA2 full size for the work we do all summer at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland and at the Pier 6 Pavilion in Baltimore.”

Stephens says Afterglow counts on the consoles’ dependability and reliability.

“They don’t crash. When I send that product out I don’t have to worry about it,” he said. “Everybody loves grandMA; I don’t have to sell anyone on it. The software is up to date, there are never any problems. grandMA is an insurance policy against headaches!”

Afterglow also invested in ½-ton and 1-ton Chain Master chain hoists, the first in the company’s inventory.

“My people really like them,” said Stephens. “They’re very smooth and very quiet. They’re well built – people are impressed with their construction. The Chain Masters are easier to work on and better designed than the competition.”

Afterglow boosted its Claypaky product line by adding Stormy strobes to its roster of Sharpys.

“Sharpy is the first moving light we’ve ever owned that we’ve never had to work on: They just don’t break – ever,” said Stephens. “Claypaky really knows how to engineer products.”

Afterglow is also a big cable customer of A.C.T Lighting.

“Afterglow has been a great partner of ours building their inventory with a strong roster of brands designed to meet clients’ demands for reliability, durability and ease of use,” said Doug Mekanik, Eastern Regional Sales for A.C.T Lighting. “We look forward to continuing to serve their growing equipment needs.”