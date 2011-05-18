BenQ SH960 Projector to Debut at InfoComm 2011

Irvine, CA--BenQ has announced that its new SH960 high brightness projector will be shipping in time for InfoComm 2011.

The new SH960 utilizes 1080p native resolution and BrilliantColor technology, designed to create bright images on any surface. With brightness of 5500 ANSI lumens, the SH960 projects vibrant images even in the presence of ambient light, according to the company.

"For many professional applications as well as viewers who would like to enjoy a ballgame or movie with the lights on, projection does not come in a more vibrant and crystal-clear display than with the SH960," said Mitch Rauch, associate vice president at BenQ America Corp. "We've combined extraordinary brightness with 1080p native resolution to enable stunning image quality even in settings where ambient light is difficult to control."

The SH960 is equipped with a 3000:1 contrast ratio and a native 16:9 aspect ratio with a full 1.07 billion-color palette. The projector's dual-lamp design allows users to opt for maximum brightness or choose an eco-mode that extends lamp life by up to 30 percent. H+V Lens Shift technology gives users flexibility in projector placement, allowing the focal point of the lens to be adjusted in venues where dead-center placement isn't possible. BenQ's proprietary Wall Color Correction feature allows users to adjust the projector's output for natural-looking color on tinted walls.