Additions to NSCA Board of Directors

The NSCA Board of Directors has elected a Dave Ferlino to its executive committee. Ferlino assumed his role on July 1, 2015.

Ferlino, regional operations manager at Whitlock, has become secretary for the NSCA Board of Directors executive committee. The other members of the executive committee are:

NSCA President: Michael Hester, managing partner for Beacon Communications

NSCA Immediate Past President: Ingolf de Jong, president and principal partner of General Communications

NSCA Vice President: Ray Bailey, president of Lone Star Communications

NSCA Treasurer: Josh Shanahan, president of Sport View Technologies

Rob Simopoulos, president at Advance Technology, is beginning his first three-year term as a member of NSCA’s Board of Directors. He is joining the following board members who are continuing their terms from last year:



Michael Boettcher, Advanced AV

Kelly McCarthy, Genesis Integration

Ron Prier, RPAV

Anne Sellers, Sensory Technologies

Paul Thomas, Northland Control Systems

Jeff Kindig, vice president of marketing strategy at AMX, will remain as president of the NSCA Education Foundation Board of Directors. He serves alongside vice president Stephen Kohler of Shure and secretary/treasurer Catherine Shanahan of Shanahan Sound.

Shannon Townley, president of SurgeX and Energy Intelligence Solution Sales, will remain in his role as an NSCA Education Foundation board member, along with Laurie Englert, vice president of marketing for Milestone AV Technologies.