A.C.T Lighting Hires New Regional Sales/Event Specialist

A.C.T Lighting appointed Heather Busch as Central Regional Sales/Live Event Specialist. She has over 12 years of experience in the professional lighting industry.



“Heather is an exciting addition to the team,” said Brian Dowd, Vice President, Sales and Marketing at A.C.T Lighting. “We’re happy to welcome her on board as we continue to grow and expand our customer base, product offerings and sales team.”

Busch spent seven years with Robe Lighting prior to joining A.C.T Lighting, most recently as Business Development Manager for the Rental and Production market segment. She joined Robe as East Coast Regional Sales Manager.

Busch began her career in the lighting industry with Martin Professional first in the marketing department and then in sales. She attended Florida State University and is currently based in Austin, Texas.

“I am excited to be joining A.C.T Lighting. Throughout my career I have always had a lot of respect for their products, brand and team,” said Busch. “I believe that A.C.T is very well positioned in the industry, and I look forward to leveraging my expertise to create new opportunities for the company.”