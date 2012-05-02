A.C.T Lighting Canada Opens in Toronto

A.C.T Lighting has announced the opening of A.C.T Lighting Canada in Markham, Ontario. The new office will be headed by general manager Andrew Beck, a long-time fixture in Canadian lighting rentals and sales.

“Expanding to Canada is a logical and exciting move for us,” notes A.C.T Lighting founder and CEO Bob Gordon. “Launching an office in Toronto positions us to better serve an important – and growing – market that wants access to the cutting-edge lighting and control solutions we provide. I can’t think of a more qualified person to head the office than Andrew – he knows what customers are looking for and how to meet their needs with the products we represent.”

Among the goals of A.C.T Lighting Canada will be to expand on the grandMA control platform with local training and support and to increase Clay Paky’s presence throughout Canada. Cable manufacturing and sales will also be offered via a recognized industry dealer network.



Andrew Beck, General Manager

“Opening the new office will give a Canadian perspective to the products and services A.C.T Lighting is known for,” says Andrew Beck. “We will be supporting and expanding the existing dealer network here in Canada and working with dealers and end users to put the A.C.T product line into the hands of more people.”

A native of Saskatchewan, Beck most recently served as senior account executive at PRG’s Toronto office where he grew the sales market share significantly during his tenure. After graduating from the University of Alberta with a B.F.A. in Technical Theater Production, Beck worked in theater for almost a decade as a scenic carpenter, electrician, technical director and production manager. In 1999 he joined Westsun’s Winnipeg office as a lighting assistant; he was soon named the office’s lighting operations manager. He relocated to the company’s Toronto office in 2000 to take on business development responsibilities and remained in that role when PRG acquired Westsun in 2002.

“I’m looking forward to building A.C.T Lighting’s Canadian operation from the ground up,” says Beck. “The company offers an extremely strong product line and a dedicated staff that’s highly regarded in the industry.”

The new office will be located at 570 Alden Road, Suite 4 in Markham, Ontario L3R 8N5, and can be reached at (416) 907-6770.

For more information: www.actlighting.com