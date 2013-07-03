AVI-SPL Welcomes New Sales Leadership

AVI-SPL has made two new additions to the company’s sales leadership team: Andy Hite joins as sales director of Denver and Jeff Abee as sales manager of Dallas.

Andy Hite, Sales Director, Denver

Jeff Abee, Sales Manager, DallasHite brings a wealth of video and unified communications knowledge to this role, most recently working with Polycom. As a major account manager there, he managed both enterprise accounts in Colorado and Utah as well as commercial accounts in Colorado. As sales director for AVI-SPL, Hite will lead his sales team to continue the growth in the region and look to expand the company’s reach into the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains regions. The team will target the hospitality, manufacturing, energy, technology, financial services and government markets.

Abee brings a strong video and IT background to his role as sales manager, having spent over 20 years in the IT Sales and Operations arena including 2 years working for Compuware Corporation. As director of professional services there, he worked in developing enterprise accounts in the mobile application development and BYOD strategies for the Fortune 500. In addition, Abee led AVI-SPL’s Dallas office as general manager from 2005 to 2008. In his new role, Abee will lead the AVI-SPL sales team in Dallas with a focus on state and local government, higher education, energy and financial clients.

“I’m pleased to welcome Andy Hite to AVI-SPL. His strong industry background in video and unified communications coupled with his proven leadership abilities will help lead the team,” said Dale Bottcher, senior vice president of sales, West. “Jeff Abee is a solid process-focused leader with a vision for building a strong pipeline of business,” said Bottcher. “We’re thrilled to welcome the talents of Jeff and Andy to help lead our business growth in the west.”