NTW Group Appoints Stampede as Distributor for Connectivity Solutions

- Stampede Presentation Products has been appointed by the NTW (Network the World) Group, based in Dayton, NJ, to serve as a strategic distributor for the company’s expanding line of telecommunication and audiovisual connectivity solutions throughout the United States, Canada, and Central America.
- “NTW is very excited to partner with Stampede, as we further expand our efforts to bring our high-performance connectivity products to every dealer, integrator, and end-user throughout the United States and Canada,” said director, New Business Development, NTW, Paul Fenster. “Our mission is to work together with our customers and Strategic Partners to develop versatile and flexible solutions for telecom/datacom/AV industries through our innovative products, unique warranty systems and unsurpassed support and service. This strategic partnership with Stampede will significantly strengthen our ability to more completely customize our solution offerings to meet individual dealer requirements.”
- Stampede will distribute NTW’s selection of connectivity products, which includes the XXL Series HDMI Cable, ClarityPro Plenum Copper/Fiber HDMI Cable, Quick Connect TwistLock 2.0 AV Cable, HD-Base T Wall Plate, the UNI-Media Series of wall plates and inserts, and much more.
- “The NTW Group has been a pioneer of cutting-edge connection solutions for more than 25 years now and their pace of innovation continues to grow at a dramatic rate,” president and chief operating officer, Stampede Presentation Products, Kevin Kelly said. “The addition of the NTW line of product and solutions to our portfolio promises to bring immediate new benefits to our dealers who are absolutely committed to offering their customers the latest developments in connectivity. We are proud to now represent this amazing company.”
- NTW is a provider of connectivity solutions, serving the IT and AV industry for the past two decades. NTW, its engineers, and OEM/ODM group designs and manufacturings new and emerging technologies. This includes the design and introduction of IDC style keystone audiovisual connectivity solutions, 110-Style HDMI modules/wall plates, and the locking RJ45 and LC fiber connector/cabling solutions.
- NTW is supported by manufacturing facilities, industry relationships, unrivaled service, and support staff. NTW sets standards through its design and manufacturing capabilities in hopes of building a smarter, better, and more powerful communications and business infrastructural network of tomorrow.