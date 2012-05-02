Hall Research Names Two New Business Development Managers

Hall Research has announced an expansion of their sales team. Wayne Childs and Kirk Lane will serve as Business Development Managers for the Eastern and Western United States, respectively. Both will report to AJ Shelat, Vice President of Sales, while managing the company's network of sales representatives and dealer base.



Wayne joins Hall after many years serving as East Coast Sales Manager with Altinex, Vutec, and AutoPatch. Wayne also served as an Independent Manufacturer's Representative in the Carolinas with Hall Research as a key line. His experience enables him to bring an extensive base of knowledge to the Hall Research product line. He will be based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kirk moved from another Southern California based AV Manufacturer (Forbes - AV) after 7 years as the National Sales Director. Previously, he worked for an organization that provided in-house Audio/Visual support for 10 years, as well as serving the rental/staging market. Mr. Lane will be based at the Hall Research Headquarters in Tustin, California.For more information: www.hallresearch.com