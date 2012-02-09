ABS and Broadcast Pix Sponsor Worship Northwest

Professional video and audio systems integration firm Advanced Broadcast Solutions (ABS) and Broadcast Pix are co-sponsors for Worship Northwest 2012, which runs February 24-25 at Dayspring Fellowship in Keizer, OR.

Now in its 14th year, the two-day conference is expected to attract more than 500 worship leaders and team members representing more than 200 churches across several states. ABS and Broadcast Pix will exhibit in the Worship Expo area, which showcases products and technologies that can help churches improve their AV presentations.

“Our participation in Worship Northwest is part of an ABS initiative to address the growing worship market,” said Mark Siegel, president of ABS. “Churches of all sizes are using AV technology to improve their worship experience, and events like Worship Northwest provide outstanding educational opportunities.”