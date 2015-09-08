2015 Video Everywhere Summit New Agenda

The Digital Place Based Advertising Association's newly released agenda for its 2015 Video Everywhere Summit features hot button issues and 14 previously unannounced high profile speakers for the Digital Signage Week event on November 3 at the Crowne Plaza in New York.

Critical issues will be discussed and debated at the eighth annual Summit, including programmatic buying, video agnostic planning, ad-tech, the business model of today's ad agencies and the future of retail, IoT and digital place-based media. Special sessions include Ted-Type Talks from industry leaders, a Shark Tank-style Tech Tank, a conversation about life on Madison Avenue in the 1960's with a "Mad Woman," case studies presented by marketers and more. There also will be an exhibit area where delegates can gain knowledge of the latest technologies and opportunities that exist in the DPB space.

"We've put together an incredible agenda for our 2015 Video Everywhere Summit," said Barry Frey, president & CEO, DPAA. "It's going to be quite a day, as we plan to tackle critical -- and in some cases, contentious -- topics and hear from leading C-suite executives. By day's end I am confident that all attending delegates will come away with actionable insights, new ideas and some great networking contacts."

DPAA Video Everywhere Summit logo

The full agenda (* indicates newly announced speakers):

8 - 9 am: Registration & breakfast

9 - 9:10 am: Welcome remarks (Barry Frey, president & CEO, DPAA)

9:10 - 9:30 am: Multi-screen Viewing and Engaging with Consumers Everywhere They Want to Be (Chris Curtin*, chief brand and innovation marketing officer at Visa Inc.).

9:30 - 10:30 am: Understanding Today's Agency Business (Stuart Elliott, advertising columnist, Media Village; Rishad Tobaccowala, chief strategist, Publicis Group; Lori Hiltz, CEO, Havas Media).

10:30 - 11 am: Coffee & Networking

11 - 11:30 am: Keynote Address- David Sable*, global CEO, Y&R

11:30 am - 12 pm: Mad Women- The Other Side of Life on Madison Avenue in the 60s and Beyond (Jane Maas*, author and ad creative trailblazer; Cat Greenleaf, host of Emmy Award-winning Talk Stoop, and host, USA Network Daytime).

12 - 1 pm: Shark Tank Tech Tank (Liz Dinnsen, executive director of media, AT&T; Michael Nicholas*, chief experience officer, Assembly; Brent McKay*, founder & CEO, Bulzi Media).

1 - 2:15 pm: Networking Lunch

2:15 - 2:35 pm: Digital Place-Based Activation- Real World Case Studies (Sandy Kolkey*, chief marketing officer, Turtle Wax; Scott Halderman, director, digital & integrated media solutions, teas & flavors, Pepsi Beverages North America)

2:35 - 2:50 pm: The Future of Retail, IoT and Digital Place Based Media (David Roth, CEO, The Store WPP, EMEA and Asia)

2:50 - 3:20 pm: Afternoon Coffee & Networking

3:20 - 4 pm: Advertiser Hot Topics (Fernando Arriola (VP Media & Integration, ConAgra Foods; Benjamin Jankowski, global media, MasterCard)

4 - 4:45 pm: The Great Debate- Video Agnostic Planning (David Poltrak*, chief research officer, CBS Corporation; Kris Magel*, chief Investment officer, Initiative; Steven Wolfe Pereira*, vice president of brand strategy & marketing solutions, Oracle; Dave Morgan*, CEO & founder, Simulmedia).

4:45 - 5:30 pm: Programmatic- The Way Forward for Digital Place-Based (Matt Prohaska*, CEO & principal, Prohaska Consulting; Alan Smith*, chief digital officer, Assembly; Jim Mollica*, vice president of digital marketing, Under Armour; Dave Yacullo*, CEO, Outdoor Media Group).

Registration details for the all-day event can be found at http://videoeverywheresummit.com/.