1,000 Companies Onboard with Current RMS

The team at Current RMS are celebrating reaching the milestone of 1,000 rental companies on board, from all over the world.



Since it launched in September 2014, Current has grown at a substantial rate and is now a global cloud service used by rental companies in the Pro-AV, sound and entertainment industry to manage their rental processes.

With a number of highly-requested for features, such as Serialized Containers and e-signature integration, released since the beginning of this year, it’s clear the team are keen to develop Current even further throughout 2017 and onwards.

“At Current, we’re constantly looking to improve our product and add new features," said Chris Branson, CEO. "Customer feedback via the Wish List is monitored carefully and drives our development priorities, ensuring we stay focused on what the industry wants and needs.”

Current has been adopted by businesses in every continent, implemented in rental companies across over 1,700 cities, giving businesses the freedom to manage complex rental processes and handle last minute order changes, from anywhere in the world. Providing high level customer support globally, Current prides itself on helping customers and new companies grow within Current, providing support in any way required.

“By providing support to our customers on a day-to-day basis, we’ve been able to witness the growth of Current and our customers from launch, to now," said Michael McGovern, Product Specialist. "We get to know companies on a personal level and are able to welcome new customers on board. It’s very exciting seeing the benefits the service is bringing to companies all over the world and watching those businesses also grow in this exciting, fast-paced industry.”