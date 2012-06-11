Ingram Micro Expands Relationship With Scala

- Ingram Micro Inc. has announced a new U.S. distribution relationship with Scala Inc.
- Under the expanded distribution agreement, Ingram Micro's ProAV / Digital Signage Business Unit (BU) in the U.S. will now market, sell and support Scala's portfolio of digital signage and display solutions including Scala Designer, Scala Content Manager and Scala Quick Start products. Scala solutions are also available from Ingram Micro in Finland, Norway and Sweden.
- Scala solutions are used within retail, quick service restaurants, financial and banking services, corporate communication, education, healthcare, government and other industries. Scala's digital signage and display solutions power retail advertising networks, corporate communications, traditional and digital billboards, digital menu boards, digital posters, cable TV, hotel lobby signage, gas pump toppers, outdoor advertising and interactive kiosks.
- "Digital signage is one of the fastest growing solutions categories within the technology sector and offers channel partners lucrative margins and the opportunity to establish recurring revenue streams through managed content and advertising," says Kevin Prewett, senior director, ProAV / Digital Signage, Ingram Micro U.S.
- "As one of the most recognizable brands in the industry, Scala is a welcomed addition to our growing portfolio of ProAV and digital signage software and solutions," continues Prewett. "We look forward to extending Scala's reach within the U.S. market and enabling our channel partners to meet the needs of the market by offering a wider variety of digital signage and content management solutions and services."
- Ingram Micro's ProAV / Digital Signage BU will discuss and demonstrate a number of AV and digital signage solutions, including Scala, at InfoComm 2012 in Las Vegas, June 13-15, in booth #C5430.
- "Ingram Micro is focused on this market and has demonstrated a commitment to earning Scala certification throughout its ProAV / Digital Signage Business Unit, which will enable us to yield greater results as we go to market together," said Mark Brady, director, sales and channel development, Americas, Scala. "Both companies see great opportunity in this fast-growth market and we look forward to working with Ingram Micro's stellar group of resellers in delivering bold digital signage solutions that command attention."
- For more information: www.ingrammicro.com
