10 Notable Higher ED Products

AMX SVSI BY HARMAN 4K ULTRA HD SOLUTION

The NMX-ENC-N2151 4K Encoder and NMX-DEC-N2251 4K Decoder provide users with the industry’s most versatile solution for distributing AV over a converged network at resolutions up to 4096×2160. JPEG2000 compression allows Ultra HD media to be switched and distributed over standard Gigabit Ethernet networks. Ultra HD signals from the NMX-ENC-N2151 encoder are provided simultaneously as: 1) a JPEG 2000-compressed 200-600 Mbps stream through the RJ-45 connector or SFP+ port and 2) an uncompressed stream through the small-form-pluggable (SFP+) connector (via a fiber SFP+ module). Any source can be sent to any number of displays by routing through layer-3 switches. System scalability is limited only by uplink and stacking connector bandwidths but can accommodate up to 100 Ultra HD video sources at once.

Standard features like output scaling (decoder), bi-directional serial, IR, embedded 7.1 audio, and KVM-over-IP extension are included. The NMX-ENC-N2151-C and NMX-DEC-N2251-C form-factors are compatible with the NMX-ACC-N9206 card cage for high-density applications. amx.com

BLACK BOX’S COALESCE

Black Box’s Coalesce wireless BYOD collaboration solution transforms the way users present and participate in idea sharing. It helps companies improve efficiency, increase employee retention, save time, boost team dynamics and foster innovation. Coalesce enables real-time wireless collaboration with an unlimited number of users and content sharing. Users can connect from any device (laptop, iOS, Android or mobile) and share any content (desktop, docs, images, videos and apps). The solution supports LAN and WAP deployments, as well as dual-network modes. As companies add more Coalesce units, they can configure and manage more than hundreds of units from a centralized location. Additional product features include: touch interactivity, 4K UHD support and screen capturing. www.blackbox.com

CRESTRON’S 4K DIGITALMEDIA TRANSMITTERS

Crestron’s 4K DigitalMedia Transmitter 202 (DM-TX-4K-202-C) and 4K DigitalMedia Transmitter 302 (DM-TX-4K-302-C) transmit 4K and HD AV signals long distance to a room display, DM switcher, or DigitalMedia Presentation System. Both products function as transmitters and 2X1 and 3X1 switchers, respectively, and are ideal solutions for classrooms and meeting rooms.

Both transmitters provide two independent 4K HDMI inputs to connect to mobile devices, computers, and AV sources with resolutions up to UHD and DCI 4K. The DM-TX- 4K-302-C adds VGA and analog audio inputs. All inputs feature auto-detection for plug-and-play simplicity, and can be configured to switch automatically or be controlled through a Crestron control system.

Both are fully HDBaseT compatible, and provide end-to-end support for HDCP 2.2.

“HDCP 2.2 is here, and Crestron has what integrators need to deliver fully compliant 4K distribution solutions right now,” said Rob Carter, senior product manager, DigitalMedia at Crestron. “DM chassis, cables, room boxes, and receivers are already HDCP 2.2 compliant, so you never have to worry about Digital Rights Management or distributing copy protected 4K content.” crestron.com

ALTINEX’s VP500-103

The VP500-103 High-Resolution Media Playeris a new tool for meeting rooms, lecture halls, and similar presentation environments. It supports a wide variety of video, audio, and still-image formats. Offering selectable NTSC/PAL or wide screen HD TV resolutions for viewing material on the display, the VP500-103 includes a 500 MB USB flash drive for storing content. altinex.com

FSR+ CONNECTRAC

FSR recently announced its partnership with Connectrac, manufacturer of Wireways. Wireways is a floor-based series of cable management solutions for bringing power, data and communications from the wall to all interior commercial applications. The newly branded partnership, FSR+Connectrac, will allow FSR to extend its product line and offer customers the ability to run cabling across the floor in an organized fashion, while the wiring remains unseen.

For use in conference rooms, workstations, training rooms and classrooms, both Wireway options offer such features as: low-profile extruded aluminum wireway, cable pathway with no core drilling or trenching, multitude of power and telecom/AV options, pre-wired power components for speedy installation, removable wireway top cap for ease of changing cables, multiple finishes, and they are ADA compliant. In-Carpet Wireway offers moisture-resistant MDF floor transition ramps; On-Floor Wireway installs directly on top of any type of flooring and is ideal for low-traffic areas. fsrinc.com

HALL RESEARCH EMX-AMP, 4K HDMI AUDIO EXTRACTOR

The EMX-AMP is a 4K HDMI Audio Extractor with built-in 50 watt audio amplifier for direct connection of 8 ohm speakers. The device also provides line-level stereo Aux audio input and allows audio mixing of HDMI audio with the Aux input. Volume can be controlled from the front panel, RS-232, or external digital rotary pot (encoder) that can be mounted on a wall-plate.

The EMX-AMP also features a second independent RS-232 output port that can be used to control other devices such as a video projector. Using the primary RS-232 input, the user can send power on/off commands to the display through the secondary RS-232 port. Full EDID management is provided with the ability to learn, download, upload, emulate or pass-thru EDID. A USB port is featured on the front panel that can be used to configure EDID behavior, update firmware, and more. hallresearch.com

INFOCUS MONDOPAD

The InFocus Mondopad is a large-format touchscreen display with an on-board Windows PC and built-in collaboration apps for executive-quality video calling, digital white-boarding and Internet browsing. With Mondopad, a professor could share and write on a presentation over a video call and teach not only the students in the room but those in the satellite locations as well. infocus.com

— Glenn Jystad, director product marketing at InFocus

KRAMER VIA CAMPUS

Kramer recently added VIA Campus, a wireless VIA solution for education and training, to the VIA family of wireless presentation and collaboration solutions.

With VIA Campus, students can connect any laptop or mobile device and present instantly to the main display, view the main display on their screen, edit documents together in real time, and use the main display as a digital whiteboard. Both teachers and students can share any size file and stream full-frame HD video.

VIA Campus e-exams feature enables teachers to give interactive, multimedia tests and get immediate feedback. The e-Polling solution lets teachers conduct instant surveys of student knowledge and opinion to help stimulate relevant discussion and debate.

This BYOD solution also features on-screen collaboration, Mac/PC and iOS/Android mirroring, and third-party apps for remote learning and collaboration. kramerus.com

LG 55UH5 4K ULTRA HD DISPLAY

The LG 55UH5 4K Ultra HD Display series delivers 3840 x 2160 resolution in a 16:9 aspect ratio and features a slim depth of 38.6 mm and a bezel width (at its thinnest point) of 11.9 mm. The power supply boards on all models are coated with a clear, nonconductive conformal coating, which simplifies maintenance and helps protect the internal circuits from harsh environmental factors such as dust, humidity and grease, eliminating the need for an enclosure. Additionally, the LG 55UH5 is equipped with built-in Wi-Fi and LG’s webOS for Signage platform, which allows software developers to install and run their software in a more simplified version. lg.com

—Dan Smith, Director of Sales at LG Electronics

MARSHALL ELECTRONICS CV620 PTZ CAMERA

Originally designed for broadcast TV production, Marshall Electronics’ CV620 PTZ Camera delivers HD broadcast-quality video with unmatched versatility. Smooth 340° horizontal pan and 120° vertical tilt with pre-programmable configurations enable the user to capture multiple shots from a single camera. Additionally, the new CV505-MB HD POV Camera can be embedded discretely in multiple placements throughout the lecture hall to provide unique shots while remaining inconspicuous. Measuring in at only 1.5-inch square with full-sized 3G/HD-SDI (BNC) and HDMI outputs with exceptional low light sensitivity and interchangeable lenses, the CV505-MB can be built directly into the lectern or mounted above workspaces to deliver impossible viewpoints. The addition of HDMI outputs on these “mini cameras” is significant because it allows integrators already working with HDMI-reliant components to easily integrate Marshall Electronics cameras into their workflows. marshall-usa.com

— Tod Musgrave, product director, Cameras Division at Marshall Electronics

SONY CINEALTA

Sony’s next generation of CineAlta products solves the workflow concerns faced by production professionals shooting 4K RAW: handling RAW files easily while maintaining the highest levels of image quality.

The new products include the AXS-R7 RAW recorder, higher-speed AXS memory cards and the newest firmware (version 8) for the F55 and F5. These new technologies highlight Sony’s ongoing commitment to the CineAlta platform, adding new features and capabilities directly based on user feedback.

“We’re answering the question, “why shoot in 4K 16-bit RAW?” said Peter Crithary, marketing manager for large sensor technologies at Sony Electronics. “These new products make working in 4K RAW and High Dynamic Range (HDR) just as easy as HD RAW, while maintaining the highest level of image quality.” The product will be available this summer. pro.sony.com

STEELCASE EDUCATION

We suggest equipping each classroom with eno flex interactive whiteboards, static whiteboards on either side, Verb Personal Whiteboards above on the Verb rail, and digital monitors as needed on presentation walls. Many times we incorporate media:scape (and the new virtual PUCK) in applications enabling heavy co-creation and student sharing of information.

Steelcase’s media:scape integrates technology and furniture to bring people, space and information together for greater collaboration and productivity. SteelcaseEducation.com

—Marisa Sergnese, training and professional development leader at Steelcase Education