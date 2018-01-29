Institution: University of Redlands

Post date: 01/29/2018

Location: Redlands, CA

Job Summary:

Reporting to the Manager, Instructional Technology Services, the Instructional Designer will be responsible for providing assistance and support to faculty in the development of instructional materials for face-to-face, online, and hybrid courses, including active and project-based learning, as well as flipped classroom projects/assignments. This person will work collaboratively with faculty/subject matter experts to assist them in the development of interactive and engaging course materials including video, graphics/animated components, and varied assessment activities to pedagogically augment face-to-face, online, hybrid, project-based, and flipped learning.



