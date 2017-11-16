NUGEN Audio Previews Halo Upmix, Ambisonic Output at Inter BEE 2017

NUGEN Audio's Halo Upmix GUI NUGEN Audio, a manufacturer of professional audio tools for producers, post-production engineers, and broadcasters, previewed a new version of its Halo Upmix 3D Immersive Extension at Inter BEE 2017. NUGEN Audio highlighed Halo Upmix second- and third-order Ambisonic output updates, Halo Upmix 7.1.4 for Auro-3D, as well as its Halo Downmix solution for precise downmixing of feature film and 5.1 mixes to stereo.

NUGEN Audio continues its work in the immersive audio field with its Halo Upmix, with the preview of a further update to its Halo Upmix 3D Immersive Extension. Having launched first order Ambisonic output in July, this latest upgrade will allow second- and third-order Ambisonic output and support for AmbiX and FuMa formats.

“Immersive audio has the potential to redefine how we create sound,” said Jon Schorah, founder and creative director, NUGEN Audio. “Translating a mix from stereo to a 3D setting can be a challenge. Our updates make sure Halo Upmix stays on the cutting edge as engineers look to implement this developing technology.”

The Halo Upmix 3D Immersive Extension update also includes both 7.1.4- and 5.1.4-channel configurations to facilitate production in Auro-3D formats—a three-dimensional audio standard.

Halo Upmix is available immediately at a list price of $499. The Halo 3D Immersive Extension with Ambisonic output can be purchased for $199. The updated version, including second and third order Ambisonic output and Auro-3D support, will be available in Q4 2017.

The Halo Downmix delivers downmixes unconstrained to typical in-the-box coefficient-based processes. It allows for detailed adjustment and provides visual controls for relative levels, timing, and direct-versus-ambient sound balance. Additionally, it introduces a surround-to-surround mode for adjusting existing 5.1 or 7.1 mixes for better downmix compatibility or rebalancing of the surround mix. Halo Downmix is a solution for repurposing cinematic releases for stereo television, restoring surround archive material, providing fine adjustments to surround recordings, or facilitating real-time OB downmixing.