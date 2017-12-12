Ed Cox Joins On the Road Marketing as VP of Sales

- Cox has a 30-year history in the AV industry fulfilling positions as audio-video integrator, senior AV consultant, and manufacturer's representative serving positions at John B. Anthony and Peter E. Schmitt and manufacturer's sales manager for IED and Persistent Telecom. Cox also is a CTS instructor and will be providing AVIXA CTS accredited classes for credits.
- Cox will be responsible for the technical interface and trainings of all contractor-installed products. He will assist contractors and consultants in the design, specification, and commissioning of AV installations.
- “We at OTR couldn’t be happier to have Ed join the team,” said Mark Meding, On the Road’s president. “Ed Cox is a highly regarded industry veteran with a wealth of technical experience and knowledge that will aid in the growth of our more technical audio-video product lines. OTR is very committed to the growth of the commercial AV integration market segment and Ed joining the team only adds to that commitment.”
- Additionally, Cox will be directly responsible for the coordination of our sales efforts in the territories of Upstate NY, NY Metro, New England, and Middle Atlantic.
- On the Road is a manufacturer representative of professional audio and video products including RCF, Powersoft, Renkus-Heinz, Newline Interactive, Primeview, SKB, and others.