Yamaha and Steinberg Launch NUAGE Networkable Recording System

- Yamaha and Steinberg have launched a new joint collaboration called NUAGE, a hardware and software system that adds the power of the Dante audio network to recording, post production, live to tape broadcast, and house of worship recording for re-broadcast.
- NUAGE is a complete, flexible system that allows engineers to choose and combine components to perfectly match individual application and workflow requirements.
- NUAGE is a networkable recording system consisting of hardware work surface components, a sleek interface, comprehensive visual feedback, networkable audio interface units, and a software-based digital audio workstation. It offers advanced processing capabilities and sonic quality. The Yamaha control surface features a combination of fader and main control units allowing for various system configurations, and the core of NUAGE is Steinberg’s Nuendo digital audio workstation software. Coupled with the power of Dante, this advanced production system provides mix engineers a synergistic studio solution. Dante audio networking provides unrestricted system design and expandability both in the studio and in situations where audio is to be shared with live mixing systems.
- A Dante Accelerator audio interface card can be installed in the computer running the Nuendo DAW to provide extra-low latency multi-channel audio data transfer capacity, advantageous when communicating with NUAGE I/O units. A secondary port can be used to provide redundant connections for failsafe reliability.
- “The NUAGE system will provide our customers a quality experience consistent with the Yamaha brand,” said Marc Lopez, marketing manager, Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems. “We’re providing the best of all worlds - a scalable user friendly work surface, the superior workflow of Nuendo, and the power of Dante.”
- Any 24-inch monitor can be used with the system. The system incorporates the computer LCD displays for “Extensive Console View” channel strip extension, customizable Nuendo shortcuts that can be freely assigned to numerous User Assignable Keys, Touch Slider functionality for instant channel navigation, touch sensitive faders and encoders, Channel Name Display, and Channel Color Bar. A precision jog wheel supports accurate, error-free editing on the master section.
- NUAGE modular architecture and network audio interface enable broad system flexibility. Two types of control surface units can be used individually or in combination, according to system needs. Three types of high-end audio interfaces are available, used individually or in combination for up to 128 channels. 16-channel analog, 16-channel digital, and 8-channel analog + 8-channel digital can be controlled at once with two encoders per channel, or all encoders can be mapped to one or two highlighted channels in the Channel Setting Mode. NUAGE I/O also features advanced JetPLL jitter reduction technology for extremely low jitter and superior AD/DA resolution.
- The system’s space-saving keyboard/mouse editing capabilities as well as compact rack-mount dimensions round out the unique NUAGE system.