Absen, Local AV Partners Join South Florida Hurricane Relief Efforts

- Absen has collected more than 850 pounds of non-perishable food and supplies to assist in relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Irma and Maria in South Florida, Key West, and Puerto Rico.
- Recorded as the strongest Atlantic basin hurricane outside of the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, Hurricane Irma stretched 650 miles from East to West. Irma left 132 people dead and cost billions of dollars in damage when it made landfall last month. Two weeks later, Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico, causing catastrophic damage and a major humanitarian crisis for the island.
- “We are grateful to have sustained little damage to our Orlando headquarters,” said Allen Lu, president of Absen. “However, we wanted to do what we could to help those who were not so lucky.”
- To help collect as many donations as possible, Absen reached out to other local AV companies including Evolve Media Group, Orlando Production AV (OP-AV), and Pro Sound & Video to gather needed items from canned soup to Gatorade and diapers. Upon collection, Absen donated the items to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.
- “When we heard what Absen was doing we immediately knew we needed to get involved,” said Jesse Durlin, founder of OP-AV. “We couldn’t be prouder of the amount of donations our staff collected and know they will be utilized to help someone in great need.”