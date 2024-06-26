Zoom Rooms Certified: Nureva’s HDL Pro Series

Meeting the rigorous standards of the Zoom collaboration platform, Nureva's HDL310 and HDL410 systems have been certified as pro audio devices for larger Zoom Rooms. The systems are certified by Zoom for a combination of audio performance and Zoom Room functionality. This includes directional audio capability, integrated call control, and automatic device registration. As USB devices, the HDL pro series systems can be easily incorporated into the design of virtually any larger Zoom-enabled space, including classrooms, boardrooms and training spaces.

The systems combine one or two wall-mounted microphone and speaker bars with a small connect module to cover spaces up to 35x55 feet (10.7x16.8 m). They can be installed in under an hour and auto-calibrate to the acoustic properties of the room at initial start-up and continuously thereafter. This streamlined setup is made possible by Nureva’s patented Microphone Mist technology, which fills a room with thousands of virtual microphones to deliver the audio pickup and clarity required for an inclusive meeting experience regardless of where participants are located or facing. Monitoring and management of the systems is quick and easy with Nureva Console, a secure, cloud-based platform.

"The demand to outfit large numbers of Zoom-enabled spaces continues to grow as remote collaboration becomes the norm across a broad range of meeting and learning use cases,” said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO. “With this certification we are excited to offer IT professionals a streamlined and cost-effective option for deploying Zoom-certified audio in larger spaces where traditional solutions are often costly and complex to set up and maintain.”

Zoom quickly emerged in the UCC realm since the world went hybrid with 350 million daily meeting and learning participants and 213,000 enterprise customers. As the platform grows, so does the need for high-performing Zoom Room solutions that can be deployed cost-effectively at scale to enable remote collaboration. For larger spaces, many organizations struggle to find audio solutions that effectively meet this need. Plug-and-play audio systems designed for small spaces are underpowered for larger spaces, while multicomponent Pro AV systems can be expensive and complex to set up and manage.

Nureva’s HDL pro series audio systems address these challenges, providing enhanced performance in large and extra-large spaces in a plug-and-play solution that is easy to deploy and manage at scale. They are the ideal audio component for any larger Zoom Rooms rollout that requires a combination of pro audio performance, rapid implementation and painless remote management. Nureva also has ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, the standard for information security management. This, along with Zoom Room certification, gives IT professionals the confidence that Nureva products deliver the highest standards of performance, integration, and security.