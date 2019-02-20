Zigen Hires Vanessa Zitzmann

Zigen, manufacturer of HD/IP connectivity solutions, has hired Vanessa Zitzmann as the company's sales and marketing manager. Zitzmann’s experience in sales, marketing, and distribution is a welcome resource for Zigen, according to company executives.

Prior to joining Zigen, Zitzmann spent over five years with 21st Century Distributing, a PowerHouse Alliance member. In 2016, she was honored with Women in Consumer Technology's Woman to Watch Award.

Vanessa Zitzmann

“I am thrilled to have this opportunity with Zigen,” said Zitzmann, “Having sold the [company's] products in the past, I feel I am in a unique position to make a difference for Zigen and I am ready to get started!”

“Vanessa’s reputation for the highest standards of customer care, persuasive communication, and years of experience in sales and marketing is the exact addition we have been searching for. [Having] her on our side is a game changer.” said, Ed Dellalyan, CEO, Zigen. “We are honored and really excited that she is now part of the Zigen family.”