ZEBRADOG Promotes Caroline Altfeather to Director of Project Management

ZEBRADOG announced the promotion of Caroline Altfeather as their Director of Project Management.

Caroline Altfeather

Caroline joined ZEBRADOG in 2009 as a Project Manager and was later promoted to a Senior Project Manager, a role she has occupied since 2014.

“Simply put –Caroline exemplifies our passion for project delivery and success.” said Chris Moore, Vice President of ZEBRADOG. “Her proven ability to translate our client’s vision into tangible, executable and achievable solutions can be seen across the diverse array of successful projects in our portfolio.”

Caroline’s experience spans interior design, wayfinding, brand integration and she brings over ten years of project organization and execution. She has successfully led large-scale experiential development projects regionally, nationally and internationally for a wide variety of ZEBRADOG clients across a diverse array of markets including; higher education, corporate headquarters, athletic facilities, museums and heritage centers, healthcare and medical research facilities.