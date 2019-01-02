Year of MOOC-based Degrees: A Review of MOOC Stats and Trends in 2018 (EdSurge)

"In the seven years since colleges and companies first started experimenting with large-scale online courses known as MOOCs, more than 100 million people have given them a try—though how they are used keeps changing."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With increased offerings and big uptick in paying customers, 2018 was a big year for MOOCs. While overall enrollments continue to decline from their massive beginnings, MOOCs are starting to come into their own thanks to the prevalence of online degrees from MOOC providers.