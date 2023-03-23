Yamaha, Yealink Partner for Enhanced Audio and Video Collaboration

Yamaha Unified Communications and Yealink have entered a technology partnership to create innovative and enhanced audio and video collaboration for modern meeting spaces, delivering intelligent and effortless hybrid meeting experience.

“We’re very excited to partner with Yealink, a brand that provides exceptional full-line unified communications and collaboration solutions," said Nobuo Ikematsu, senior general manager of information and communication division, Yamaha. "We believe the combination of their cameras with our microphones will achieve high quality video and audio experiences.”

Yamaha’s ADECIA Ceiling Array Microphone RM-CG and Tabletop Array Microphone RM-TT can be combined with Yealink’s intelligent cameras and touch panels to enhance audio and video experience further. The joint solution not only enables Presenter Tracking and Speaker Tracking, but also includes technologies like Adaptive Echo Cancel, Automatic Gain Control, Noise Reduction and Dereverberation to give remote attendees an immersive video and audio experience.

"We believe combining our video solution with Yamaha’s audio solution empowers teams everywhere to collaborate effortlessly,” concluded Alvin Liao, vice president of product at Yealink.