Yamaha Pro Audio Hires Steve Mate

Steve Mate

The Yamaha Professional Audio division (PAD) has appointed Steve Mate to the position of district manager for Commercial Audio and NEXO sales. He will cover northern/central CA, AZ, NV, OR, and UT as part of the continued expansion of the Yamaha Commercial Audio sales team.

In his new position as district manager, Mate will report to Jon Peirson, regional sales manager, Yamaha Commercial Audio and NEXO.

“Steve’s strength and experience in the Commercial Audio and high-end loudspeaker markets will be of great benefit to the company as we continue to grow these very important segments,” said Peirson.

Before joining Yamaha, Mate held sales management, product development, and product management positions at Bogen/Apogee, TOA, and Genesis Integration. Mate has also earned accreditation as a NICET Certified Engineering Technologist (CT) and holds Audinate Dante Level 3 certification.