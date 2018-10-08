Yamaha Commercial Audio to Offer Training Seminars in Chicago

Yamaha Commercial Audio Seminars (YCATS) are heading to Chicago, Oct. 23-25, 2018 and will be held at The College of DuPage, McAninch Arts Center. Registration is now open.

The following no-charge classes will be offered:

Digital Sound Reinforcement-Dante (10/23): This one day, course is focused on arming audio engineers, system techs, installers and contractors with the tools and information they need to design a Dante-based digital audio network. The training session will focus on Dante Network configuration, operation, and troubleshooting techniques. Register here.

CL/QL Series Essentials (10/24): The CL and QL Series Digital Mixing Consoles continue Yamaha's commitment to the pursuit of perfection. In this class, attendees will learn to use the new features in the CL and QL Series. As well as how these two consoles can be combined over a Dante digital audio network. Register here.

RIVAGE PM Series: System Design and Configuration (10/25): During this full day course, attendees will learn about the components of the Rivage Digital Mixing System and how they connect with each other. Including a discussion on system design and configuration, system troubleshooting, a listening demo, and plenty of hands on configuration time. Register here.