Xilica Announces Changes to US Rep Network

Xilica, designer and manufacturer of digital signal processors for commercial audio and AV, has announced significant changes to its roster of manufacturers’ representatives in the United States, buoyed by sustained business growth.

In Upstate New York, New York Metro, and New England, On The Road Marketing will lead independent sales efforts, under the leadership of Mark Meding, a well-known industry figure with a history of sales management success. Joining other brands including Powersoft, Avoim, RCF and Theatrixx, Xilica will be a resource for OTRM’s customers to deliver flexible, ultra-affordable and high-efficiency DSP solutions across audio and integrated AV applications.

Meanwhile, Quest Marketing joins the Xilica family as manufacturer’s representative for the territories of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North & South Carolina, Tennessee, and Puerto Rico. Quest Marketing represents a range of leading AV brands, including Adam Hall, DiGiCo, Fulcrum Acoustic, Powersoft, RCF andWyrestorm, all of which perfectly compliment the DSP technology Xilica has invested significantly in honing over its near two-decade history.

Finally, in the Pacific Northwest territories of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska, Image Marketing West, under the leadership of Chuck Rufkahr, has been appointed to lead strategic sales of Xilica products. Xilica joins fellow brands including Bosch Communication Systems, Electro-Voice & Dynacord, Pioneer Professional Audio, Roland, Vivitek and Zoom. Xilica is confident Image Marketing West will excel at deploying the manufacturer’s award-winning product range into the field, providing advanced sales support, and cementing relationships with leading integration firms.

“We’re delighted to announce these changes to our US domestic rep network,” confirmed Barry Steinburg, Regional Sales Manager at Xilica. “We’ve worked hard over the last few years to develop our new, award-winning Solaro Series of all-modular DSP products, and these new rep appointments are a testament to the growing interest in Xilica solutions across the United States. In OTRM, Image Marketing West, and Quest, we have the finest calibre of reps, perfectly placed to drive growth of Xilica solutions, and provide the highest level of customer support that Xilica is known for.”

“On the Road Marketing is very excited about the relationship with Xilica, stated Mark Meding, principal of OTRM. “Xilica products are a perfect fit for the other professional products we represent and we see a long fruitful relationship with Xilica moving forward.”