'World's Largest' JBL Professional SRX 900 Series Installation Powers K-POP and More

As the popularity of K-POP grows, so does the need for enhanced audio on the world stages where the groups perform. In a recent collaboration between TechDataPS and KBS Business, the KBS Arena received a major audio upgrade with JBL Professional sound systems to meet the growing demand of live music performances.

Since its opening in 1988, KBS Arena has played a role in broadcasting events such as the Seoul Olympics, under the name KBS 88 Seoul Olympics Arena. In 2012, with the renovation of KBS Headquarters, efforts were made to modernize and improve the overall atmosphere of its facilities such as installing LED screens, expanding parking spaces, and improving accessibility. In recent years, with the rise of online platforms and digital media, KBS Arena has adapted by incorporating eticketing systems and enhancing its online presence.

[NOW TRENDING: 4 Hot Topics in Pro AV]

While the seating arrangement at the KBS Arena was designed to give audiences a good view of artists during performances across the different sections of seats, acoustically there was a disparity of sound quality if they were seated on the third floor and the side of the stage as compared to the first and second floors. The new installation of the JBL SRX900 series loudspeakers now provides optimal sound quality that is consistent across all seating areas.

“With the new audio upgrade, performance organizers now prefer to use the in-house JBL Professional equipment without bringing their own sound system,” said Oh-Sang Kwon, the manager in charge of KBS Sports World and KBS Arena. “We are committed to attracting more performances and aim to specialize as a world-class venue for festival performances, including indie, rock bands and hip-hop,” he added.

(Image credit: JBL Professional)

The KBS Arena is equipped with a line array sound system from JBL Professional, including the SRX910LA speakers with 15-inch drivers for the left and right channels which provide clear sound up to 30 meters away. There is a total of 30 SRX910LA speakers set up, 15 each for the left and the right channels. Additionally, there are 12 SRX906LA speakers for the LL/RR channels, with 6 for each side. 18 powerful SRX928S subwoofers, installed under the stage, provide the much needed emphasis on lows with an impactful deep bass.

[I Love It Loud]

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Since its launch last year, the JBL SRX900 series has gained significant global recognition with South Korea having achieved the remarkable feat of being the top market for sales outside of the U.S., where HARMAN is headquartered,” said Amar Subash, VP and GM, HARMAN Professional Solutions, APAC. “I am grateful to our partner TechDataPS for executing this project for KBS Arena and transforming it into a perfect venue for future landmark performances .”