Women of Future Making Change a Success in 2024

Early this year, Future plc announced a reorganization of its business-to-business division. The re-org came on the heels of the completion of the acquisition of ActualTech Media, a content and demand generation powerhouse with an audience comprising IT leaders and decision makers.

The re-org also provided an opportunity to create even stronger synergies between other groups acquired during the past several years, such as SmartBrief.

During a recent videoconference with around a dozen new and old team members, it struck me that everyone on the call was a woman. It made me smile. This in no way diminishes my relationships and value with the other people on our team. However, I can't imagine this scenario even five years ago.

The recent changes reminded me of an interview I did last year with Future’s vice president, global head of content, B2B, Carmel King. I asked her what advice she had for newcomers to Future. She had many salient pieces of advice for anyone at any career level. I share this now because everyone who has gone through a reorg can benefit from her advice. It certainly resonates with me.

Carmel King, vice president, global head of content, B2B (Image credit: Future) Don't get stuck in 'usetoville.'

"Most important, embrace change. Get comfortable with the uncomfortable. With change comes the opportunity for growth. Don't get stuck in 'usetoville.' We used to do it this way.'" If you've met Carmel, you can imagine her saying this. She continued, "Yesterday is gone, the present is your present, and tomorrow is not guaranteed." That might sound harsh, but if you've been in the workforce for more than 10 years, this could not be more true.

King urged, "Lean into it [change] and look for opportunities to grow. Look to lead change, and you might find it amazing where it takes you. We all know that here at Future, the only constant is change," she said. "And that's why I love it here; it's a new adventure every day." Indeed, King is correct.

Women with Influence

Out of curiosity, I did a back-of-the-napkin calculation and found that women comprise approximately 52 percent of our B2B team. This figure is similar to the percentage provided last year for the overall company. Leading our division is Amanda Darman-Allen, senior vice president and managing director of B2B at Future.

With that, I want to call out some inspiring women I've had the great pleasure of working with during the past several years, as well as the energetic and equally inspiring women I am getting to know as part of our expanded B2B Future team. I am only sharing part of the complete list of women in the B2B division; it is just the few I am currently working with or have been present during meetings. I look forward to meeting more of the expanded team in the coming months.

(Image credit: Future)

Pictured left to right:

Amanda Darman-Allen, senior vice president and managing director of B2B; Kelly Boon, head of Events; Nicole Cobban, head of Design; Janis Crowley, associate publisher; Cindy Davis, brand and content director, AV Technology; Jamie Franc, client success manager; Cassandra Grant, head of Event marketing; Riley Hedgpath, senior webinar coordinator; Wendy Hernandez, director of content delivery; Elle Kehres, assistant editor, Radio World; Carmel King, vice president, global head of content, B2B; Allison Knapp, account director; Zahra Majma, account director; Allison Markert, vice president, global head of Strategy & Operations, B2B; Lisa McIntosh, senior design director, Katie Mohr, head of SmartStudio; Macy O’Hearn, contributing writer, AV Technology; Georgie Olesen, event marketing manager; Sarah Rees, senior vice president, Subscriptions Media & Events; Crystal Roberts, digital ad operations associate; Natasha Rogers, senior product manager, content; Debbie Rosenthal, account director; Nicole Schilling, production manager; Jessica Steinbach, senior webinar moderator; Heather Tatrow, production manager (camera shy); Jordan Toews, webinar coordinator; Andi Tureson, account director; Melissa Turner, vice president, content, SmartBrief; Marie Vasallo, senior events manager; Christine Weiser, group publisher, Tech&Learning; Cynthia Wisehart, content director, Sound & Video Contractor