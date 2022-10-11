Williams AV Announces Pro AV Training Sessions for Fall 2022

Williams AV (opens in new tab) announced its Fall 2022 Pro AV training schedule. The schedule includes a variety of in-person and webinar training sessions spanning four countries.

"We are excited to be doing live in-person training sessions," said Per Persson, vice president of international sales at Williams AV. "Virtual events and trainings were a great way to stay current the past two years, but in-person training sessions are much more impactful."

Williams AV saw steady growth during the pandemic and continues to see strong demand for its products. The virtual and in-person training sessions are designed to strengthen channel partners' knowledge of the Williams AV product line of assistive communication technologies and provide them with the tools they need to succeed when working with their customers. Williams AV training schedule includes presenters from their partner, Ampetronic.

"We are thrilled to have Ampetronic presenting with Williams AV. Ampetronic is recognized as a leading hearing loop technology company and a trusted member of the Pro AV community. We are fortunate to have Ampetronic team members share their expertise at several training sessions," commented Tony Braun, global vice president of sales and marketing at Williams AV.



Additional Pro AV training sessions are under development for 2023, with an updated schedule planned for release later this year.

The October training series: