Williams AV Announces Pro AV Training Sessions for Fall 2022

By AVNetwork Staff
( AV Network )
published

Webinars and in-person trainings scheduled for the U.S., Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Mexico.

Williams AV appoints new VP.
(Image credit: Williams AV)

Williams AV (opens in new tab) announced its Fall 2022 Pro AV training schedule. The schedule includes a variety of in-person and webinar training sessions spanning four countries. 

"We are excited to be doing live in-person training sessions," said Per Persson, vice president of international sales at Williams AV. "Virtual events and trainings were a great way to stay current the past two years, but in-person training sessions are much more impactful."  

[AV and Industrial Design] (opens in new tab)
 
Williams AV saw steady growth during the pandemic and continues to see strong demand for its products. The virtual and in-person training sessions are designed to strengthen channel partners' knowledge of the Williams AV product line of assistive communication technologies and provide them with the tools they need to succeed when working with their customers. Williams AV training schedule includes presenters from their partner, Ampetronic. 

"We are thrilled to have Ampetronic presenting with Williams AV. Ampetronic is recognized as a leading hearing loop technology company and a trusted member of the Pro AV community. We are fortunate to have Ampetronic team members share their expertise at several training sessions," commented Tony Braun, global vice president of sales and marketing at Williams AV.   
 
Additional Pro AV training sessions are under development for 2023, with an updated schedule planned for release later this year.  

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] 

The October training series:

AVNetwork Staff

The AVNetwork staff are storytellers focused on the professional audiovisual and technology industry. Their mission is to keep readers up-to-date on the latest AV/IT industry and product news, emerging trends, and inspiring installations.