Will the Pandemic Usher in an Era of Mass Surveillance in Higher Education? (Chronicle of Higher Education)

"After college students joined the swarm of 200 million daily Zoom users this semester, experts bashed the company over privacy breaches and concerns about data sharing with third parties. That prompted Zoom executives to start a three-month re-evaluation of the videoconferencing platform’s encryption and licensing."—Source: Chronicle of Higher Education

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The swift shift to online education has highlighted privacy concerns in higher ed. As schools look to a future that brings learning back to physical campuses, will we see more intrusive surveillance as a result? The Chronicle of Higher Education takes a look.