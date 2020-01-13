Wi-Fi 6 technology makes its way to campus (University Business)

"With the breadth of new tech devices used by students, a reliable campus network is an imperative. A growing number of colleges and universities are moving to Wi-Fi 6, the next-gen of wireless internet. It’s not just fast, but able to improve communication between routers and devices—keeping connections strong even as more devices and types of devices are connected. One indication of the growth in adoption: Wi-Fi 6 provider Aruba has transitioned over 400 higher ed institutions since 2018."—Source: University Business

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Wi-Fi 6 is making its way to college campuses with promises of faster speeds and better coverage. But if your institution is looking to upgrade, a solid strategic plan will be necessary for a smooth implementation.