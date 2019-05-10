Why IT and the Library Should Work Together (Campus Technology)

"Lisa Forrest had been on the job just a week or two as the new library director at Davidson College (NC) when John McCann, manager of the User Success Team, came and asked if Forrest would be interested in piloting something new: placing student technology consultants from the Technology & Innovation (T&I) division alongside her own student library assistants. The idea was to create a blended service model in the library. Forrest, a self-professed pilot-project junkie, responded, 'I don't see why not.' The result: 'It's added a really great energy to the library space and has made it a lot easier for our students and faculty to find research and technology help.'"—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

How can higher ed IT departments and libraries work together and take advantage of their overlapping missions? Campus Technology makes the case for a new model.